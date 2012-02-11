Google

England V Pakistan Cricket Schedule 2010

Pakistan Cricket team are on tour to England for their test and ODI series against Australia and England. Following is the details of their tour schedule of Test, Twnety20 and ODI matches against England. This series will start with the first test match from August 18th of 2010.

Date Time Match & Location Results
Test Match Schedule
Aug 18 to 22
10:00(G) 11:00(L)		 First Test
Kennington Oval, London
Aug 26 to 30
10:00(G) 11:00(L)		 Second Test
Lord's, London
Twenty20 Match Schedule
Sep 5
14:30(G) 15:30(L)		 First Twenty20
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Sep 7
17:00(G) 18:00(L)		 Second Twenty20
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
ODI Cricket Schedule
Sep 10
09:15(G) 10:15(L)		 First ODI
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
Sep 12
09:15(G) 10:15(L)		 Second ODI
Headingley, Leeds
Sep 17
09:15(G) 10:15(L)		 Third ODI
Kennington Oval, London
Sep 20
12:00(G) 13:00(L)		 Fourth ODI
Lord's, London
Sep 22
13:30(G) 14:30(L)		 Fifth ODI
The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Cricket Schedule by Hary Patel

6 comments:

rohini kumar damuluri said...

thanks for such a useful cricket information. eduzone i love your simple blog, always posting only corrct content.
and i appreciate your hard work.
thank you.
at last i am a big fan of cricket....

February 11, 2012 at 7:14:00 PM PST
Mahendran said...

Thanks to the author

October 25, 2012 at 8:51:00 AM PDT
Suran said...

India the best

October 25, 2012 at 8:51:00 AM PDT
Yuvi said...

I love the way india so

October 25, 2012 at 8:52:00 AM PDT
Daljit Kalsi said...

February 21, 2014 at 6:09:00 PM PST
Mahesh Gurav said...

After invention of IPL Cricket ..Lots of new arriving player got chances to show there talent to cricket selector..This is really good thing in world cricket scenario..

November 16, 2014 at 11:17:00 PM PST

