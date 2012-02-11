England V Pakistan Cricket Schedule 2010
Pakistan Cricket team are on tour to England for their test and ODI series against Australia and England. Following is the details of their tour schedule of Test, Twnety20 and ODI matches against England. This series will start with the first test match from August 18th of 2010.
|Date Time
|Match & Location
|Results
|Test Match Schedule
|Aug 18 to 22
10:00(G) 11:00(L)
|First Test
Kennington Oval, London
|Aug 26 to 30
10:00(G) 11:00(L)
|Second Test
Lord's, London
|Twenty20 Match Schedule
|Sep 5
14:30(G) 15:30(L)
|First Twenty20
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|Sep 7
17:00(G) 18:00(L)
|Second Twenty20
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|ODI Cricket Schedule
|Sep 10
09:15(G) 10:15(L)
|First ODI
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
|Sep 12
09:15(G) 10:15(L)
|Second ODI
Headingley, Leeds
|Sep 17
09:15(G) 10:15(L)
|Third ODI
Kennington Oval, London
|Sep 20
12:00(G) 13:00(L)
|Fourth ODI
Lord's, London
|Sep 22
13:30(G) 14:30(L)
|Fifth ODI
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
