England tour of Bangladesh Cricket Schedule 2010
England Cricket team is to tour Bangladesh during Feb-Mar of 2010. In this England tour of Bangladesh, England Cricket team will play three ODIs and two test matches. The first international one day match is to be played on 28th Feb 2010 at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. Following is the detail schedule of this Cricket tour.
|Date Time
|Match & Location
|Results
|ODI Matches Schedule
|Sun Feb 28
08:00(G) 14:00(L)
|First ODI
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
|England by 6 wickets
Ban 228(45.4) Eng 229/4(46)
|Tue Mar 2
08:00(G) 14:00(L)
|Second ODI
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
|England by 2 wickets
Ban 260/6(50) Eng 261/8(48.5)
|Fri Mar 5
03:00(G) 09:00(L)
|Third ODI
Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
|England 45 runs
Eng 284/5(50) Ban 239/9(50)
|Test Matches Schedule
|Mar 12 to 16
03:30(G) 09:30(L)
|First Test
Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
|England 181 runs
Eng 599/6D & 209/7D Ban 296 & 331
|Mar 20 to 24
03:30(G) 09:30(L)
|Second Test
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
|England by 9 wickets
Ban 419 & 285 Eng 496 & 209/1
