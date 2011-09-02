Australia - New Zealand Cricket Schedule 2010
Australia V New Zealand Cricket Schedule 2010
|Date Time
|Match
|Location
|Results
|Twenty20 Matches Schedule
|Feb 26
06:00(G) 19:00(L)
|First Twenty20
|Westpac Stadium, Wellington
|Australia by 6 wickets
NZ 118(20) Aus 119/4(16)
|Feb 28
05:00(G) 18:00(L)
|Second Twenty20
|AMI Stadium, Christchurch
|New Zealand won super over
NZ 214/6(20) Aus 214/4(20)
|One Day Matches Schedule
|Mar 3
01:00(G) 14:00(L)
|First ODI
|McLean Park, Napier
|New Zealand by 2 wickets
Aus 275/8(50) NZ 281/8(49.2)
|Mar 6
23:00(G)(5th) 12:00(L)
|Second ODI
|Eden Park, Auckland
|Aus by 12 runs (D/L)
Aus 273/7(50) NZ 253(43.2)
|Mar 9
01:00(G) 14:00(L)
|Third ODI
|Seddon Park, Hamilton
|Australia 6 wickets
NZ 245(46.2) Aus 248/4(47.2)
|Mar 11
01:00(G) 14:00(L)
|Fourth ODI
|Eden Park, Auckland
|Australia 6 wickets (DL Method)
NZ 238(44.1) Aus 202/4(31.1)
|Mar 13
01:00(G) 14:00(L)
|Fifth ODI
|Westpac Stadium, Wellington
|New Zealand 51 runs
NZ 241/9 (50) Aus 190(46.1)
|Test Matches Schedule
|Mar 19 to 23
22:00(G)(18th) 11:00(L)
|First Test
|Basin Reserve, Wellington
|Australia won by 10 wickets
Aus 459/5D & 106/0 NZ 157(F/O) & 407
|Mar 27 to Mar 31
22:00(G)(26th) 11:00(L)
|Second Test
|Seddon Park, Hamilton
|Australia by 176 runs
Aus 231 & 511/8D NZ 264 & 302
