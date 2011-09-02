Australia - New Zealand Cricket Schedule 2010

Google

Date Time Match Location Results
Twenty20 Matches Schedule
Feb 26
06:00(G) 19:00(L)		 First Twenty20 Westpac Stadium, Wellington Australia by 6 wickets
NZ 118(20) Aus 119/4(16)
Feb 28
05:00(G) 18:00(L)		 Second Twenty20 AMI Stadium, Christchurch New Zealand won super over
NZ 214/6(20) Aus 214/4(20)
One Day Matches Schedule
Mar 3
01:00(G) 14:00(L)		 First ODI McLean Park, Napier New Zealand by 2 wickets
Aus 275/8(50) NZ 281/8(49.2)
Mar 6
23:00(G)(5th) 12:00(L)		 Second ODI Eden Park, Auckland Aus by 12 runs (D/L)
Aus 273/7(50) NZ 253(43.2)
Mar 9
01:00(G) 14:00(L)		 Third ODI Seddon Park, Hamilton Australia 6 wickets
NZ 245(46.2) Aus 248/4(47.2)
Mar 11
01:00(G) 14:00(L)		 Fourth ODI Eden Park, Auckland Australia 6 wickets (DL Method)
NZ 238(44.1) Aus 202/4(31.1)
Mar 13
01:00(G) 14:00(L)		 Fifth ODI Westpac Stadium, Wellington New Zealand 51 runs
NZ 241/9 (50) Aus 190(46.1)
Test Matches Schedule
Mar 19 to 23
22:00(G)(18th) 11:00(L)		 First Test Basin Reserve, Wellington Australia won by 10 wickets
Aus 459/5D & 106/0 NZ 157(F/O) & 407
Mar 27 to Mar 31
22:00(G)(26th) 11:00(L)		 Second Test Seddon Park, Hamilton Australia by 176 runs
Aus 231 & 511/8D NZ 264 & 302

