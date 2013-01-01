South Africa - India Cricket Schedule 2010
South Africa Cricket team are on tour to India in February 2010 for two test matches and three ODIs. Visitors will play two day practice match against Indian Board President's XI at Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur on Feb 2 and 3 before the first international test match that is starting from February 6. Following is the detailed of South Africa V India Cricket Schedule 2010.
Test Matches schedule
|Date Time
|Match and Location
|Results
|Feb 6 to Feb 10
04:00(G) 09:30(L)
|First Test
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur
|RSA innings and 6 runs
RSA 558/6(D) Ind 233/10 & 319/10(fo)
|Feb 14 to Feb 18
04:00(G) 09:30(L)
|Second Test
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|India innings and 58 runs
RSA 296 & 289 Ind 643/6(D)
ODI Matches schedule
|Date Time
|Match and Location
|Results
|Feb 21
09:00(G) 14:30(L)
|First ODI
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
|India won by 1 run
Ind 298/9(50) RSA 297/10(50)
|Feb 24
03:30(G) 09:00(L)
|Second ODI
Green Park, Kanpur
|India by 153 runs
Ind 401/3 RSA 248/10
|Feb 27
09:00(G) 14:30(L)
|Third ODI
Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
|South Africa by 90 runs
RSA 365/2(50) India 275(44.3)
