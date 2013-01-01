Google

Pakistan V Australia Cricket Schedule 2010

Pakistan V Australia Cricket Schedule 2010

Following is the detailed Cricket schedule of Pakistan tour of Australia 2009-2010. There are Three test matches followed by five ODIs and only Twenty20 Internationals.

Test Match schedule

Date Time Match and Location Results
Dec 26 to 30
10:30(L) 23:30(GMT)		 First Test
Melbourne Cricket Ground		 Australia won by 170 runs
Aus 454/5(D) & 225/8(D) Pak 258/10 & 251/10
Jan 3 to 7
10:30(L) 23:30(GMT)		 Second Test
Sydney Cricket Ground		 Australia won by 36 runs
Aus 127/10 & 381/10 Pak 333/10 & 139/10
Jan 14 to 18
10:30(L) 23:30(GMT)		 Third Test
Bellerive Oval, Hobart		 Australia won by 231 runs
Aus 519/8D & 219/5D Pak 301 & 206

ODI schedule

Date Time Match and Location Results
Jan 22
13:25(L) 03:25(GMT)		 First ODI
Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane		 Aus won by 5 wickets
Pak 274/10(49.4) Aus 275/5(48.3)
Jan 24
14:25(L) 03:25(GMT)		 Second ODI
Sydney Cricket Ground
Jan 26
13:55(L) 03:25(GMT)		 Third ODI
Adelaide Oval
Jan 29
12:30(L) 04:30(GMT)		 Fourth ODI
Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth
Jan 31
12:30(L) 04:30(GMT)		 Fifth ODI
Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth

Twenty20 schedule

Date Time Match and Location Results
Feb 5
19:35(L) 08:35(GMT)		 Only Twenty20
Melbourne Cricket Ground

Cricket Schedule by Hary Patel

Cricket Result : , , , , , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

 