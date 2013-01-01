Pakistan V Australia Cricket Schedule 2010
Following is the detailed Cricket schedule of Pakistan tour of Australia 2009-2010. There are Three test matches followed by five ODIs and only Twenty20 Internationals.
Test Match schedule
|Date Time
|Match and Location
|Results
|Dec 26 to 30
10:30(L) 23:30(GMT)
|First Test
Melbourne Cricket Ground
|Australia won by 170 runs
Aus 454/5(D) & 225/8(D) Pak 258/10 & 251/10
|Jan 3 to 7
10:30(L) 23:30(GMT)
|Second Test
Sydney Cricket Ground
|Australia won by 36 runs
Aus 127/10 & 381/10 Pak 333/10 & 139/10
|Jan 14 to 18
10:30(L) 23:30(GMT)
|Third Test
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|Australia won by 231 runs
Aus 519/8D & 219/5D Pak 301 & 206
ODI schedule
|Date Time
|Match and Location
|Results
|Jan 22
13:25(L) 03:25(GMT)
|First ODI
Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane
|Aus won by 5 wickets
Pak 274/10(49.4) Aus 275/5(48.3)
|Jan 24
14:25(L) 03:25(GMT)
|Second ODI
Sydney Cricket Ground
|Jan 26
13:55(L) 03:25(GMT)
|Third ODI
Adelaide Oval
|Jan 29
12:30(L) 04:30(GMT)
|Fourth ODI
Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth
|Jan 31
12:30(L) 04:30(GMT)
|Fifth ODI
Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth
Twenty20 schedule
|Date Time
|Match and Location
|Results
|Feb 5
19:35(L) 08:35(GMT)
|Only Twenty20
Melbourne Cricket Ground
