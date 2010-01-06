Bangladesh Tri-Series Cricket Schedule 2010
There will be total 7 ODIs, including the final, in this tri series between Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka. All matches are Day Night and will be played on Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. Following table is a detailed of this Bangladesh tri series Cricket Schedule 2010.
ODI Tri Series Cricket Schedule 2010
|Date Time
|Match and Teams
|Results
|Jan 4
14:30(L) 08:30(GMT)
|First ODI - Bangladesh v Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka won by 7 wickets
Ban 260/7(50) & SL 261/3(44.5)
|Jan 5
14:30(L) 08:30(GMT)
|Second ODI - India v Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets
Ind 279/9(50) & SL 283/5(48)
|Jan 7
14:30(L) 08:30(GMT)
|Third ODI - Bangladesh v India
|India By 6 Wickets
Ban 296/6(50) & India 297/4(47.3)
|Jan 8
14:00(L) 08:00(GMT)
|Fourth ODI - Bangladesh v Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka By 9 Wickets
Ban 249/9(50) & SL 252/1(42.5)
|Jan 10
14:00(L) 08:00(GMT)
|Fifth ODI - India v Sri Lanka
|India by 8 Wickets
SL 213(46.1v) & Ind 214/2(32.4)
|Jan 11
14:00(L) 08:00(GMT)
|Sixth ODI - Bangladesh v India
|Jan 13
14:00(L) 08:00(GMT)
|THE FINAL - India v Sri Lanka
