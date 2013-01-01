Sri Lanka Tour Of- India Cricket Schedule- 2009
The first International match of this Sri Lanka Tour Of India 2009 with start with a 5 day test match at Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad from Nov 16, 2009. Follow the detailed Sri Lanka V India Cricket schedule of this tour below:
Sri Lanka V India 3 Test match schedule
First Test: Match drawn
Played From Nov 16 to 20 at Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad.
India 426 and 412/4 | Sri Lanka 760/7d
Second Test: India won by an innings and 144 runs
Played from Nov 24-28 at Green Park, Kanpur
India 642 | Sri Lanka 229 and 269
Third Test: India won by an innings and 24 runs
Played from Dec 2-6 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
Sri Lanka 393 and 309 | India 726/9d
Sri Lanka V India Twenty20 schedule
First Twenty20 Dec 9 17:30 local, 12:00 GMT
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur
Second Twenty20 Dec 12 17:30 local, 12:00 GMT
Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh
Sri Lanka V India ODI schedule
First ODI Dec 15 09:00 local 03:30 GMT
Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Ground, Rajkot
Second ODI Dec 18 14:30 local 09:00 GMT
Andhra Cricket Association-Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Third ODI Dec 21 14:30 local 09:00 GMT
Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
Fourth ODI Dec 24 14:30 local 09:00 GMT
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Fifth ODI Dec 27 14:30 local 09:00 GMT
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
