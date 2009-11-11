England V South Africa Cricket Fixtures 2009-2010
England cricket team are on tour of South Africa for about 3 months from Nov 2009. In this Cricket tour there will be 2 Twenty20 internationals, 5 ODIs and 4 test matches. Following is the detailed England V South Africa Cricket Fixtures for this tour.
England V South Africa Twenty20 Cricket Fixtures
First T20 Nov 13 18:00 local 16:00 GMT
New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Second T20 Nov 15 14:30 local 12:30 GMT
SuperSport Park, Centurion
England V South Africa ODI Cricket Fixtures
First ODI Nov 20 14:30 local 12:30 GMT
New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Second ODI Nov 22 10:00 local 08:00 GMT
SuperSport Park, Centurion
Third ODI Nov 27 14:30 local 12:30 GMT
Newlands, Cape Town
Fourth ODI Nov 29 10:00 local 08:00 GMT
St George's Park, Port Elizabeth
Fifth ODI Dec 4 14:30 local 12:30 GMT
Kingsmead, Durban
England V South Africa Test Matches Cricket Fixtures
First Test Dec 16 to Dec 20 10:30 local 08:30 GMT
SuperSport Park, Centurion
Second Test Dec 26 to Dec 30 10:30 local 08:30 GMT
Kingsmead, Durban
Third Test Jan 3 to Jan 7 10:30 local 08:30 GMT
Newlands, Cape Town
Fourth Test Jan 14 to Jan 18 10:30 local 08:30 GMT
New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
