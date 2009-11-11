Google

England V South Africa Cricket Fixtures 2009-2010

England cricket team are on tour of South Africa for about 3 months from Nov 2009. In this Cricket tour there will be 2 Twenty20 internationals, 5 ODIs and 4 test matches. Following is the detailed England V South Africa Cricket Fixtures for this tour.

England V South Africa Twenty20 Cricket Fixtures

First T20 Nov 13 18:00 local 16:00 GMT
New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Second T20 Nov 15 14:30 local 12:30 GMT
SuperSport Park, Centurion

England V South Africa ODI Cricket Fixtures

First ODI Nov 20 14:30 local 12:30 GMT
New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Second ODI Nov 22 10:00 local 08:00 GMT
SuperSport Park, Centurion

Third ODI Nov 27 14:30 local 12:30 GMT
Newlands, Cape Town

Fourth ODI Nov 29 10:00 local 08:00 GMT
St George's Park, Port Elizabeth

Fifth ODI Dec 4 14:30 local 12:30 GMT
Kingsmead, Durban

England V South Africa Test Matches Cricket Fixtures

First Test Dec 16 to Dec 20 10:30 local 08:30 GMT
SuperSport Park, Centurion

Second Test Dec 26 to Dec 30 10:30 local 08:30 GMT
Kingsmead, Durban

Third Test Jan 3 to Jan 7 10:30 local 08:30 GMT
Newlands, Cape Town

Fourth Test Jan 14 to Jan 18 10:30 local 08:30 GMT
New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Cricket Schedule by Hary Patel

Cricket Result : , , , , , , , , , ,

2 comments:

Cricket Bats said...

What a summer of international cricket!

Don't forget Pakistan will be hosting Australia in the UK as well!

November 11, 2009 at 4:51:00 AM PST
r4i software said...

Hi there,
I like to play games on my console and in my pc cricket was one of the favorite game of my..
So this blog will also like me....

November 18, 2009 at 3:55:00 AM PST

Post a Comment

 