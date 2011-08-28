CLT20- Champions League Twenty20 Cricket Schedule 2009

This is the first time Champions League Twenty20- CLT20 tournament been organized in India. Following is the detailed schedule of the CLT20 tournament.
Champions League Twenty20- CLT20 Cricket Schedule 2009
|Date
|Time
|Teams
|Location
|Winner
|Oct 08
|14:30 GMT
|Group C: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Cape Cobras
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
|Cape Cobras by 5 wickets
|Oct 09
|10:30 GMT
|Group B: Eagles v New South Wales
|Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
|NSW by 53 runs
|14:30 GMT
|Group D: Delhi Daredevils v Victoria
|Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
|Victoria 7 wickets
|Oct 10
|10:30 GMT
|Group C: Cape Cobras v Otago
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
|Cape Cobras 54 runs
|14:30 GMT
|Group A: Deccan Chargers v Somerset
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
|Somerset 1 wicket
|Oct 11
|10:30 GMT
|Group B: New South Wales v Sussex
|Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
|NSW 35 runs
|14:30 GMT
|Group D: Delhi Daredevils v Wayamba
|Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
|Delhi 50 runs
|Oct 12
|10:30 GMT
|Group A: Somerset v Trinidad & Tobago
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
|Trinidad Tobago 44 runs
|14:30 GMT
|Group C: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Otago
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
|RCB 80 runs
|Oct 13
|10:30 GMT
|Group D: Victoria v Wayamba
|Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
|Wayamba 15 runs
|14:30 GMT
|Group B: Eagles v Sussex
|Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
|Tie- Eagles won over eliminator
|Oct 14
|14:30 GMT
|Group A: Deccan Chargers v Trinidad & Tobago
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
|Trinidad Tobago 3 runs
CLT20- League Stage Schedule 2009
|Oct 15
|14:30 GMT
|League B: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Victoria
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
|
|Oct 16
|10:30 GMT
|League A: Eagles v Somerset
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
|
|14:30 GMT
|League A: New South Wales v Trinidad & Tobago
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
|
|Oct 17
|10:30 GMT
|League B: Cape Cobras v Victoria
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
|
|14:30 GMT
|League B: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Daredevils
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
|
|Oct 18
|10:30 GMT
|League A: New South Wales v Somerset
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
|
|14:30 GMT
|League A: Eagles v Trinidad & Tobago
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
|
|Oct 19
|14:30 GMT
|League B: Cape Cobras v Delhi Daredevils
|Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
|
CLT20 Semi Final And Final Schedule 2009
|Oct 21
|14:30 GMT
|SEMI FINAL I: TBC v TBC
|Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
|
|Oct 22
|14:30 GMT
|SEMI FINAL II : TBC v TBC
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
|
|Oct 23
|14:30 GMT
|The Final: TBC v TBC
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
|
1 comment:
Hey Thanks a lot For sharing the information..........
I like T20 games a lot......
By the way check out the upcoming Major tournament Champions League 2011 like Dates, Teams , Nokia Champions league t20, Venues, CLT20 2011 Schedule, Qualified teams, Results and more from Champions League T20 2011 Schedule and Nokia Champions league 2011
Post a Comment