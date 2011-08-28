Google

CLT20- Champions League Twenty20 Cricket Schedule 2009

This is the first time Champions League Twenty20- CLT20 tournament been organized in India. Following is the detailed schedule of the CLT20 tournament.

Champions League Twenty20- CLT20 Cricket Schedule 2009

Date Time Teams Location Winner
Oct 08 14:30 GMT Group C: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Cape Cobras M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore Cape Cobras by 5 wickets
Oct 09 10:30 GMT Group B: Eagles v New South Wales Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi NSW by 53 runs
14:30 GMT Group D: Delhi Daredevils v Victoria Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi Victoria 7 wickets
Oct 10 10:30 GMT Group C: Cape Cobras v Otago Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad Cape Cobras 54 runs
14:30 GMT Group A: Deccan Chargers v Somerset Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad Somerset 1 wicket
Oct 11 10:30 GMT Group B: New South Wales v Sussex Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi NSW 35 runs
14:30 GMT Group D: Delhi Daredevils v Wayamba Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi Delhi 50 runs
Oct 12 10:30 GMT Group A: Somerset v Trinidad & Tobago M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore Trinidad Tobago 44 runs
14:30 GMT Group C: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Otago M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore RCB 80 runs
Oct 13 10:30 GMT Group D: Victoria v Wayamba Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi Wayamba 15 runs
14:30 GMT Group B: Eagles v Sussex Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi Tie- Eagles won over eliminator
Oct 14 14:30 GMT Group A: Deccan Chargers v Trinidad & Tobago Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad Trinidad Tobago 3 runs

CLT20- League Stage Schedule 2009

Oct 15 14:30 GMT League B: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Victoria M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
Oct 16 10:30 GMT League A: Eagles v Somerset Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
14:30 GMT League A: New South Wales v Trinidad & Tobago Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
Oct 17 10:30 GMT League B: Cape Cobras v Victoria M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
14:30 GMT League B: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Daredevils M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
Oct 18 10:30 GMT League A: New South Wales v Somerset Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
14:30 GMT League A: Eagles v Trinidad & Tobago Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
Oct 19 14:30 GMT League B: Cape Cobras v Delhi Daredevils Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

CLT20 Semi Final And Final Schedule 2009

Oct 21 14:30 GMT SEMI FINAL I: TBC v TBC Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
Oct 22 14:30 GMT SEMI FINAL II : TBC v TBC Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
Oct 23 14:30 GMT The Final: TBC v TBC Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad

Cricket Schedule by Hary Patel

