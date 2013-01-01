Australia Tour Of India ODI Cricket Schedule 2009
Australia - India ODI Tour- Cricket Schedule 2009
First ODI Oct 25 Australia won by 4 runs
Played at Reliance Stadium, Vadodara
Australia: 292/8(50) Ponting 74, M Hussey 73, White 51, Paine 50, Ishant 50/3
India: 288/8(50) Gambhir 68, Harbhajan 49, Johnson 59/2, Watson 70/2
Second ODI Oct 28 India Won by 99 runs
Played at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur
India: 354/7(50) Dhoni 124, Gambhir 76, Raina 62, Johnson 75/3
Australia: 255/10(48.3) Hussey 53, Voges 36, Jadeja 35/3
Third ODI Oct 31 India Won by 6 Wickets
Played at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
Australia:229/5 (50) M Hussey 81*, Ponting 59, RA Jadeja 41/2
India: 230/4 (48.2) Yuvraj 78, Dhoni 71*, Tendulkar 32, Johnson 43/1
Fourth ODI Nov 2 Australia won by 24 runs
Played at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh
Australia:250(49.2) White 62, Ponting 52, Watson 49, Nehra 37/3
India:226(46.4) Tendulkar 40, Harbhajan 31, Watson 29/3, Bollinger 38/3
Fifth ODI Nov 5 Australia won by 3 runs
Played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
Australia:350/4(50) SE Marsh 112, Watson 93, White 57, P Kumar 68/2
India:347/10(49.4) Tendulkar 175, Raina 59, Watson 47/3, McKay 59/3
Sixth ODI Nov 8 Australia won by 6 wickets
Played at Nehru Stadium, Guwahati
India: 170(48) Jadeja 57, P Kumar 54*, Bollinger 35/5, Johnson 39/3
Australia: 172/4(41.4) Watson 49, Harbhajan 23/2
Seventh ODI Nov 11 Rain..Rain...Rain
Scheduled to be played at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
