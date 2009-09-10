Google

Sri Lanka, New Zealand, India Tri-Series ODI Cricket Schedule

The tri-angular ODI series between Sri Lanka, New Zealand, India will be played in Sri Lanka just before the ICC Champions Trophy 2009. Following is the detailed Tri-Series ODI Cricket Schedule.

Date Match# Time Teams Location Result
Sep 08 1 09:00 GMT Sri Lanka v New Zealand
SL 216/7(50) And NZ 119/10(36.1)		 R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Sri Lanka won by 97 runs
Sep 11 2 09:00 GMT India v New Zealand
NZ 155/10(46.3) And India 156/4(40.3)		 R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo India won by 6 wickets
Sep 12 3 09:00 GMT Sri Lanka v India
SL 307/6(50) And India 168/10(37.2)		 R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Sri Lanka won by 139 runs
Sep 14 4 09:00 GMT The FINAL- Sri Lanka v India
India 319/5(50) And SL 273/10(46.4)		 R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo India won by 46 runs

Cricket Schedule by Hary Patel

2 comments:

Dr Prashant Sajjan said...

hi guys, this will be exiciting series as there are only two matches per team before finals so, each team is meeting each other only once and it will be do or die situation for both enjoy............

September 10, 2009 at 12:50:00 AM PDT
Zaroorathai.com said...

September 16, 2009 at 5:17:00 PM PDT

Post a Comment

 