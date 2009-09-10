Sri Lanka, New Zealand, India Tri-Series ODI Cricket Schedule
The tri-angular ODI series between Sri Lanka, New Zealand, India will be played in Sri Lanka just before the ICC Champions Trophy 2009. Following is the detailed Tri-Series ODI Cricket Schedule.
|Date
|Match#
|Time
|Teams
|Location
|Result
|Sep 08
|1
|09:00 GMT
|Sri Lanka v New Zealand
SL 216/7(50) And NZ 119/10(36.1)
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|Sri Lanka won by 97 runs
|Sep 11
|2
|09:00 GMT
|India v New Zealand
NZ 155/10(46.3) And India 156/4(40.3)
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|India won by 6 wickets
|Sep 12
|3
|09:00 GMT
|Sri Lanka v India
SL 307/6(50) And India 168/10(37.2)
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|Sri Lanka won by 139 runs
|Sep 14
|4
|09:00 GMT
|The FINAL- Sri Lanka v India
India 319/5(50) And SL 273/10(46.4)
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|India won by 46 runs
2 comments:
hi guys, this will be exiciting series as there are only two matches per team before finals so, each team is meeting each other only once and it will be do or die situation for both enjoy............
