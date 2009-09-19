Google

Champions Trophy Schedule- ICC Champions Trophy 2009 Schedule

Preview

ICC Champions Trophy 2009 to be held in September - October 2009 at South Africa. This One Day International (ODI) Championship tournament will be contested between eight cricket playing nations. The Cricket teams playing in this tournament are Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies. Last time it was held in 2006 where Australia won this trophy for the first time beating West Indies. The forthcoming tournament will start from 22nd September with match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park, Centurion. Following is the detailed ICC Champions Trophy Schedule 2009.

ICC Champions Trophy Schedule and Fixtures- 2009

Date # Time Teams Location Result
Tue 22   14:30 local, 12:30 GMT Group B - South Africa v Sri Lanka
SL 319/8(50) RSA 206/7(37.4)- MOM: T Dilshan		 SuperSport Park, Centurion SL 55 runs (D/L)
Wed 23   14:30 local, 12:30 GMT Group A - Pakistan v West Indies
WI 133/10(34.3) PAK 134/5(30.3)- MOM: U Akmal		 New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg PAK By 5 wickets
Thu 24   09:30 local, 07:30 GMT Group B - South Africa v New Zealand
NZ 214/10(47.5) RSA 217/5(41.1)- MOM: W Parnell		 SuperSport Park, Centurion RSA by 5 wickets
Fri 25   14:30 local, 12:30 GMT Group B - England v Sri Lanka
SL 212(47.3) Eng 213/4(45)- MOM: Collingwood		 New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg Eng by 6 wickets
Sat 26   09:30 local, 07:30 GMT Group A - Australia v West Indies
Aus 275/8(50) WI 225(46.5)- MOM: M Johnson		 New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg Aus by 50 runs
Sat 26   14:30 local, 12:30 GMT Group A - India v Pakistan
Pak 302/9(50) IND 248(44.5)- MOM: S Malik 		SuperSport Park, Centurion Pak by 54 runs
Sun 27   09:30 local, 07:30 GMT Group B - New Zealand v Sri Lanka
NZ 315/7(50) SL 277(46.4)- MOM: Vettori		 New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg NZ by 38 runs
Sun 27   14:30 local, 12:30 GMT Group B - South Africa v England
Eng 323/8(50) RSA 301/9(50) MOM: O Shah		 SuperSport Park, Centurion Eng by 22 runs
Mon 28   14:30 local, 12:30 GMT Group A - Australia v India
Aus 234/4(42.3) Ind 0/0(0)		 SuperSport Park, Centurion Rain.. Rain..
Tue 29   14:30 local, 12:30 GMT Group B - England v New Zealand
Eng 146/10(43.1) NZ 147/6(27.1)- MOM: Elliott		 New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg NZ By 4 Wickets
Wed 30   09:30 local, 07:30 GMT Group A - Australia v Pakistan
Pak 205/6(50) Aus 206/8(50)- MOM: M Hussey		 SuperSport Park, Centurion Australia by 2 wickets
Wed 30   14:30 local, 12:30 GMT Group A - India v West Indies
WI 129/10(36) Ind 130/3(32.1)- MOM: Kohli 		New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg India by 7 wickets
Champions Trophy 2009- Semi Finals and The Final Schedule
Fri 2   14:30 local, 12:30 GMT Semi Final 1- Australia V England SuperSport Park, Centurion  
Sat 3   14:30 local, 12:30 GMT Semi Final 2- New Zealand V Pakistan New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg  
Mon 5   14:30 local, 12:30 GMT THE FINAL SuperSport Park, Centurion  

Cricket Schedule by Hary Patel

Cricket Result : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

 