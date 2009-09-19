Champions Trophy Schedule- ICC Champions Trophy 2009 Schedule
Preview
ICC Champions Trophy 2009 to be held in September - October 2009 at South Africa. This One Day International (ODI) Championship tournament will be contested between eight cricket playing nations. The Cricket teams playing in this tournament are Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies. Last time it was held in 2006 where Australia won this trophy for the first time beating West Indies. The forthcoming tournament will start from 22nd September with match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park, Centurion. Following is the detailed ICC Champions Trophy Schedule 2009.
ICC Champions Trophy Schedule and Fixtures- 2009
|Date
|#
|Time
|Teams
|Location
|Result
|Tue 22
|14:30 local, 12:30 GMT
|Group B - South Africa v Sri Lanka
SL 319/8(50) RSA 206/7(37.4)- MOM: T Dilshan
|SuperSport Park, Centurion
|SL 55 runs (D/L)
|Wed 23
|14:30 local, 12:30 GMT
|Group A - Pakistan v West Indies
WI 133/10(34.3) PAK 134/5(30.3)- MOM: U Akmal
|New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
|PAK By 5 wickets
|Thu 24
|09:30 local, 07:30 GMT
|Group B - South Africa v New Zealand
NZ 214/10(47.5) RSA 217/5(41.1)- MOM: W Parnell
|SuperSport Park, Centurion
|RSA by 5 wickets
|Fri 25
|14:30 local, 12:30 GMT
|Group B - England v Sri Lanka
SL 212(47.3) Eng 213/4(45)- MOM: Collingwood
|New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
|Eng by 6 wickets
|Sat 26
|09:30 local, 07:30 GMT
|Group A - Australia v West Indies
Aus 275/8(50) WI 225(46.5)- MOM: M Johnson
|New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
|Aus by 50 runs
|Sat 26
|14:30 local, 12:30 GMT
|Group A - India v Pakistan
Pak 302/9(50) IND 248(44.5)- MOM: S Malik
|SuperSport Park, Centurion
|Pak by 54 runs
|Sun 27
|09:30 local, 07:30 GMT
|Group B - New Zealand v Sri Lanka
NZ 315/7(50) SL 277(46.4)- MOM: Vettori
|New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
|NZ by 38 runs
|Sun 27
|14:30 local, 12:30 GMT
|Group B - South Africa v England
Eng 323/8(50) RSA 301/9(50) MOM: O Shah
|SuperSport Park, Centurion
|Eng by 22 runs
|Mon 28
|14:30 local, 12:30 GMT
|Group A - Australia v India
Aus 234/4(42.3) Ind 0/0(0)
|SuperSport Park, Centurion
|Rain.. Rain..
|Tue 29
|14:30 local, 12:30 GMT
|Group B - England v New Zealand
Eng 146/10(43.1) NZ 147/6(27.1)- MOM: Elliott
|New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
|NZ By 4 Wickets
|Wed 30
|09:30 local, 07:30 GMT
|Group A - Australia v Pakistan
Pak 205/6(50) Aus 206/8(50)- MOM: M Hussey
|SuperSport Park, Centurion
|Australia by 2 wickets
|Wed 30
|14:30 local, 12:30 GMT
|Group A - India v West Indies
WI 129/10(36) Ind 130/3(32.1)- MOM: Kohli
|New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
|India by 7 wickets
|Champions Trophy 2009- Semi Finals and The Final Schedule
|Fri 2
|14:30 local, 12:30 GMT
|Semi Final 1- Australia V England
|SuperSport Park, Centurion
|Sat 3
|14:30 local, 12:30 GMT
|Semi Final 2- New Zealand V Pakistan
|New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
|Mon 5
|14:30 local, 12:30 GMT
|THE FINAL
|SuperSport Park, Centurion
2 comments:
very good
how can add a table in your blog?
Post a Comment