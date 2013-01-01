Ashes Schedule - England V Australia The Ashes 2009 Schedule
Test Matches Schedule Ashes 2009
First Test: Match drawn
Played from Jul 8 to Jul 12 at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
England Score:
435/10 Pietersen 69, Collingwood 64, Johnson 87/3, Hauritz 95/3
252/9 Collingwood 74, Swann 31, Hilfenhaus 47/3, Hauritz 63/3
Australia Score:
674/6 D Ponting 150, North 125*, Katich 122, Haddin 121
Second Test: England won by 115 runs
Played from Jul 16 to Jul 20 at Lord's, London
England Score:
425/10 Strauss 161, Cook 95, Hilfenhaus 103/4, Johnson 132/3
311/6 D Prior 61, Collingwood 54, Hauritz 80/3, Siddle 64/2
Australia Score:
215/10 M Hussey 51, Katich 48, Anderson 55/4, Onions 41/3
406/10 Clarke 136, Haddin 80, Flintoff 92/5, Swann 87/4
Third Test: Match drawn
Played from Jul 30 to Aug 3 at Edgbaston, Birmingham
Australia Score:
263/10 Watson 62, Katich 46, Anderson 80/5, Onions 58/4
375/5 Clarke 103*, North 96, Broad 38/2
England Score:
376/10 Flintoff 74, Strauss 69, Hilfenhaus 109/4, Siddle 89/3
Fourth Test: Australia won by an innings and 80 runs
Played from Aug 7 to Aug 11 at Headingley, Leeds
England Score:
102/10 Cook 30, Siddle 5/21, Clark 3/18
263/10 Swann 62, Broad 61, Johnson 5/69, Hilfenhaus 4/60
Australia Score:
445/10 North 110, Clarke 93, Ponting 78, Broad 6/91
Fifth Test: England won by 197 runs
Played from Aug 20 to Aug 24 at Kennington Oval, London
England Score:
332/10 Bell 72, Strauss 55, Trott 41, Siddle 4/75, Hilfenhaus 3/71
373/9D Trott 119, Strauss 75, Swann 63, North 4/98, Johnson 2/60
Australia Score:
160/10 Katich 50, Watson 34, Broad 5/37, Swann 4/38
348/10 Hussey 121, Ponting 66, Harmison 3/54, Swann 4/120
Only ODI Match Scotland V Australia
Australia won by 189 runs
Played on Aug 28 at Grange Cricket Club Ground, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh
Australia 345(50) Hussey 111, Voges 72, Watson 68, Goudie 5/73, Nel 2/74
Scotland 156/10(39.3) Hamilton 38, Berrington 25, Watts 24, Lee 2/36, Watson 3/30
Twenty20 Internationals Schedule, England V Australia
First Twenty20: No result
Played on Aug 30 at Old Trafford, Manchester
Australia 145/4(20) White 55, Warner 33, Clarke 27*, Collingwood 2/20, Broad 2/33
England 4/2 (1.1)
Second Twenty20: Match Abandoned
Scheduled on Sep 1 at Old Trafford, Manchester
One Day Internationals Matches Schedule, England V Australia- Ashes 2009
First ODI: Australia won by 4 runs
Played on Sep 4 at Kennington Oval, London
Australia 260/5(50) Ferguson 71*, White 53, Watson 46, Collingwood 2/47
England 256/8(50) Bopara 49, Shah 40, Wright 38, Johnson 3/24, Hauritz 2/44
Second ODI: Australia won by 39 runs
Played on Sep 6 at Lord's, London
Australia 249/8(50) Ferguson 55, Johnson 43*, Wright 2/52, Swann 2/31
England 210(46.1) Collingwood 56, Strauss 47, Lee 2/22, Watson 2/26, Bracken 2/37
Third ODI: Australia won by 6 wickets
Played on Sep 9 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton
England 228/9(50) Strauss 63, Morgan 43, Bresnan 31*, Watson 3/36, Johnson 2/39
Australia 230/4(48.3) White 105, Clarke 52, Wright 1/16, Swann 1/35
Fourth ODI: Australia won by 7 wickets
Played on Sep 12 at Lord's, London
England 220/10(46.3) Strauss 63, Shah 39, Lee 5/49, Hauritz 2/23
Australia 221/3(43.4) Clarke 62*, Paine 51, Bresnan 2/41
Fifth ODI: Australia won by 4 wickets
England 299(50) Morgan 58, Denly 45, Prior 37, Hauritz 54/2
Australia 302/6(48.2) Ponting 126, Clarke 52, Watson 36, Broad 57/2
Sixth ODI: Australia won by 111 runs
Played on Sep 17 14:30 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Australia 296/8(50) Paine 111, Hussey 65, Anderson 55/4
England 185(41) Bresnan 31*, Denly 25, Hopes 32/3
Seventh ODI: Sep 20 10:15 local, 09:15 GMT
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
