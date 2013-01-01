Google

West Indies Tour of England- Cricket Schedule 2009

West Indies Tour of England, 2009

West Indies are on their Cricket tour of England for 2009 series. Here they will play 2 test matches and 3 one day internationals. The first of the two test matches will start from Wed 6th of May 2009 at Lord's, London. The One day series will start from Thu 21/5/2009. The first one day cricket match will be played on Headingley, Leeds. Following is the detailed schedule of West Indies Tour of England 2009.

Test Matches Schedule

First Test: Wed 6/5 to Fri 10/5 11:00 local, 10:00 GMT
Lord's, London

Second Test: Thu 14/5 to Mon 108/5 11:00 local, 10:00 GMT
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

One Day Matches Schedule

First ODI: Thu 21/5 10:45 local, 09:45 GMT
Headingley, Leeds

Second ODI: Sun 24/5 10:45 local, 09:45 GMT
County Ground, Bristol

Third ODI: Tue 26/5 10:45 local, 09:45 GMT
Edgbaston, Birmingham

