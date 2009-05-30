Google

ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2009 Schedule, T20 2009 Fixtures

Twenty20 cricket is quickly becoming more and more popular now a days. ICC Twenty20 World Cup is the international tournament of Twenty20 cricket matches. This international tournament is organized every two years by the ICC. It is consists of all the test playing nations and other qualifiers. First time it was held in South Africa in 2007. In this inaugural tournament India defeated Pakistan in the final. This is the second time ICC Twenty20 World Cup tournament will be played in England. It consists of 12 teams- Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, Netherland, New Zealand, Pakistan, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies. The tournament will start from 5th June, 2009 with Twenty20 match between England and Netherlands. Following is the detailed ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2009 Schedule and Fixtures.

ICC Twenty20 World Cup Schedule and Fixtures- 2009

Date Match# Time Teams Location Result
Fri 5 1 17:30 local, 16:30 GMT Group B - England v Netherlands Lord's, London NL Win
Sat 6 2 10:00 local, 09:00 GMT Group D - New Zealand v Scotland Kennington Oval, London NZ Win
3 14:00 local, 13:00 GMT Group C - Australia v West Indies Kennington Oval, London WI Win
4 18:00 local, 17:00 GMT Group A - Bangladesh v India Trent Bridge, Nottingham India Win
Sun 7 5 13:30 local, 12:30 GMT Group D - Scotland v South Africa Kennington Oval, London SA Win
6 17:30 local, 16:30 GMT Group B - England v Pakistan Kennington Oval, London ENG Win
Mon 8 7 13:30 local, 12:30 GMT Group A - Bangladesh v Ireland Trent Bridge, Nottingham IR Win
8 17:30 local, 16:30 GMT Group C - Australia v Sri Lanka Trent Bridge, Nottingham SL Win
Tue 9 9 13:30 local, 12:30 GMT Group B - Netherlands v Pakistan Lord's, London PAK Win
10 17:30 local, 16:30 GMT Group D - New Zealand v South Africa Lord's, London SA Win
Wed 10 11 13:30 local, 12:30 GMT Group C - Sri Lanka v West Indies Trent Bridge, Nottingham SL Win
12 17:30 local, 16:30 GMT Group A - India v Ireland Trent Bridge, Nottingham India Win
Fixtures For Super Eight Twenty20
Thu 11 13 13:30 local, 12:30 GMT Group F - New Zealand v Ireland Trent Bridge, Nottingham NZ Win
14 17:30 local, 16:30 GMT Group E - England v South Africa Trent Bridge, Nottingham SA Win
Fri 12 15 13:30 local, 12:30 GMT Group F - Pakistan v Sri Lanka Lord's, London SL Win
16 17:30 local, 16:30 GMT Group E - India v West Indies Lord's, London WI Win
Sat 13 17 13:30 local, 12:30 GMT Group E - West Indies v South Africa Kennington Oval, London SA Win
18 17:30 local, 16:30 GMT Group F - New Zealand v Pakistan Kennington Oval, London PAK Win
Sun 14 19 13:30 local, 12:30 GMT Group F - Ireland v Sri Lanka Lord's, London SL Win
20 17:30 local, 16:30 GMT Group E - India v England Lord's, London ENG Win
Mon 15 21 13:30 local, 12:30 GMT Group E - England v West Indies Kennington Oval, London  
22 17:30 local, 16:30 GMT Group F -Pakistan v Ireland Kennington Oval, London  
Tue 16 23 13:30 local, 12:30 GMT Group F - New Zealand v Sri Lanka Trent Bridge, Nottingham  
24 17:30 local, 16:30 GMT Group E -South Africa v India Trent Bridge, Nottingham  
Fixtures For the Final and Semi Final Matches
Thu 18 Semi Final 17:30 local, 16:30 GMT 1st Semi-Final Trent Bridge, Nottingham  
Fri 19 Semi Final 17:30 local, 16:30 GMT 2nd Semi-Final Kennington Oval, London  
Sun 21 Final 15:00 local, 14:00 GMT The Final Lord's, London  

