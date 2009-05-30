ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2009 Schedule, T20 2009 Fixtures
Twenty20 cricket is quickly becoming more and more popular now a days. ICC Twenty20 World Cup is the international tournament of Twenty20 cricket matches. This international tournament is organized every two years by the ICC. It is consists of all the test playing nations and other qualifiers. First time it was held in South Africa in 2007. In this inaugural tournament India defeated Pakistan in the final. This is the second time ICC Twenty20 World Cup tournament will be played in England. It consists of 12 teams- Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, Netherland, New Zealand, Pakistan, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies. The tournament will start from 5th June, 2009 with Twenty20 match between England and Netherlands. Following is the detailed ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2009 Schedule and Fixtures.
ICC Twenty20 World Cup Schedule and Fixtures- 2009
|Date
|Match#
|Time
|Teams
|Location
|Result
|Fri 5
|1
|17:30 local, 16:30 GMT
|Group B - England v Netherlands
|Lord's, London
|NL Win
|Sat 6
|2
|10:00 local, 09:00 GMT
|Group D - New Zealand v Scotland
|Kennington Oval, London
|NZ Win
|3
|14:00 local, 13:00 GMT
|Group C - Australia v West Indies
|Kennington Oval, London
|WI Win
|4
|18:00 local, 17:00 GMT
|Group A - Bangladesh v India
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|India Win
|Sun 7
|5
|13:30 local, 12:30 GMT
|Group D - Scotland v South Africa
|Kennington Oval, London
|SA Win
|6
|17:30 local, 16:30 GMT
|Group B - England v Pakistan
|Kennington Oval, London
|ENG Win
|Mon 8
|7
|13:30 local, 12:30 GMT
|Group A - Bangladesh v Ireland
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|IR Win
|8
|17:30 local, 16:30 GMT
|Group C - Australia v Sri Lanka
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|SL Win
|Tue 9
|9
|13:30 local, 12:30 GMT
|Group B - Netherlands v Pakistan
|Lord's, London
|PAK Win
|10
|17:30 local, 16:30 GMT
|Group D - New Zealand v South Africa
|Lord's, London
|SA Win
|Wed 10
|11
|13:30 local, 12:30 GMT
|Group C - Sri Lanka v West Indies
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|SL Win
|12
|17:30 local, 16:30 GMT
|Group A - India v Ireland
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|India Win
|Fixtures For Super Eight Twenty20
|Thu 11
|13
|13:30 local, 12:30 GMT
|Group F - New Zealand v Ireland
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|NZ Win
|14
|17:30 local, 16:30 GMT
|Group E - England v South Africa
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|SA Win
|Fri 12
|15
|13:30 local, 12:30 GMT
|Group F - Pakistan v Sri Lanka
|Lord's, London
|SL Win
|16
|17:30 local, 16:30 GMT
|Group E - India v West Indies
|Lord's, London
|WI Win
|Sat 13
|17
|13:30 local, 12:30 GMT
|Group E - West Indies v South Africa
|Kennington Oval, London
|SA Win
|18
|17:30 local, 16:30 GMT
|Group F - New Zealand v Pakistan
|Kennington Oval, London
|PAK Win
|Sun 14
|19
|13:30 local, 12:30 GMT
|Group F - Ireland v Sri Lanka
|Lord's, London
|SL Win
|20
|17:30 local, 16:30 GMT
|Group E - India v England
|Lord's, London
|ENG Win
|Mon 15
|21
|13:30 local, 12:30 GMT
|Group E - England v West Indies
|Kennington Oval, London
|22
|17:30 local, 16:30 GMT
|Group F -Pakistan v Ireland
|Kennington Oval, London
|Tue 16
|23
|13:30 local, 12:30 GMT
|Group F - New Zealand v Sri Lanka
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|24
|17:30 local, 16:30 GMT
|Group E -South Africa v India
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|Fixtures For the Final and Semi Final Matches
|Thu 18
|Semi Final
|17:30 local, 16:30 GMT
|1st Semi-Final
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|Fri 19
|Semi Final
|17:30 local, 16:30 GMT
|2nd Semi-Final
|Kennington Oval, London
|Sun 21
|Final
|15:00 local, 14:00 GMT
|The Final
|Lord's, London
