Google

India Tour of New Zealand Schedule 2009

India Tour of New Zealand Schedule

India tour of New Zealand, 2009 will start with Twenty20 match on 25 February at AMI Stadium, Christchurch. The tour schedule consists of 2 Twenty20, 4 ODI and 3 Test Matches. Following is the detailed schedule of this tour.

Twenty20 Schedule

First Twenty20: New Zealand won by 7 wickets
Wed 25/2 19:00 local, 06:00 GMT at AMI Stadium, Christchurch
India 162/8 (20)
New Zealand 166/3 (18.5)

Second Twenty20: New Zealand by 5 wickets
Fri 27/2 19:00 local, 06:00 GMT at Westpac Stadium, Wellington
India 149/6(20)
New Zealand 150/5(20)

ODI Schedule

First ODI: India won by 53 runs (D/L method)
Tue 3/3 14:00 local, 01:00 GMT at McLean Park, Napier
India 273/4 (38) Dhoni 84*,Sehwag 77, Raina 66
New Zealand 162/9(28) Guptill 66, Taylor 31, Harbhajan 27/3, P Kumar 28/2

Second ODI: No result
Fri 6/3 14:00 local, 01:00 GMT at Westpac Stadium, Wellington
India 188/4(28.4) Tendulkar 61, Sehwag 54, Vettori 14/1

Third ODI: India won by 58 runs
Sun 8/3 14:00 local, 01:00 GMT at AMI Stadium, Christchurch
India 392/4(50) Tendulkar 163*,Yuvraj 87, Dhoni 68, Mills 58/2
New Zealand 334/10(45.1) Ryder 105, McCullum 71, Harbhajan 56/2, Z Khan 65/2

Fourth ODI: India won by 84 runs (D/L method)
Wed 11/3 14:00 local, 01:00 GMT at Seddon Park, Hamilton
New Zealand 270/5(47) McCullum 77, McGlashan 56*, I Sharma 57/2
India 201/0(23.3) Sehwag 125*, Gambhir 63*

Fifth ODI: New Zealand won by 8 wickets
Sat 14/3 14:00 local, 01:00 GMT at Eden Park, Auckland
Match reduced to 43 overs
India 149/10(36.3) RG Sharma 43*, Sehwag 40, Ryder 29/3, Oram 22/2
New Zealand 150/2(23.2) Ryder 63, Guptill 57*

Test Matches Schedule

First Test: India won by 10 wickets
Played on Wed 18/3 to Sun 22/3 at Seddon Park, Hamilton
India Score:
520/10 Tendulkar 160, Gambhir 72, Dravid 66, Z Khan 51*
39/0
New Zealand Score:
279/10 Vettori 118, Ryder 102, Ishant 73/4
279/10 McCullum 84, Flynn 67, Harbhajan 63/6

Second Test: Match Drawn
Played from Thu 26/3 to Mon 30/3 at McLean Park, Napier
New Zealand Score:
NZ 619/9(D) Ryder 201, Taylor 151, BB McCullum 115, I Sharma 95/3 Z Khan 129/3
India Score:
305/10 Dravid 83, Laxman 76, Tendulkar 49, CS Martin 89/3, Vettori 45/2
476/4 Gambhir 137, Laxman 124, Tendulkar 64, JS Patel 120/2

Third Test: Match Drawn
Played from Fri 3/4 to Tue 7/4 at Basin Reserve, Wellington
India Score:
379/10 (Tendulkar 62, Harbhajan 60, Dhoni 52, Martin 98/4)
434/7(D) (Gambhir 167, Laxman 61, Dravid 60, Dhoni 56*, Martin 70/3)
New Zealand Score:
197/10 (Taylor42, McIntosh, 32, Zaheer 65/5, Harbhajan 43/3)
281/8 (Taylor 107, Franklin 49, Harbhajan 59/4, Tendulkar 45/2)

Cricket Team- India Tour of New Zealand 2009

India Cricket Team- Twenty20
MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik
Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh, Ishant Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Praveen Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, Irfan Pathan

India Cricket Team- ODI
MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik
Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh, Ishant Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Praveen Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, Irfan Pathan

India Cricket Team- Test Matches
MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Yuvraj Singh, VVS Laxman, M Vijay, Dinesh Karthik
Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Munaf Patel, Lakshmipathy Balaji, Dhawal Kulkarni

New Zealand Cricket Team- Twenty20
Daniel Vettori, Brendon McCullum, Jesse Ryder, Ross Taylor, Jacob Oram, Neil Broom, Ian Butler, Martin Guptill
Grant Elliott, Iain O'Brien, Nathan McCullum, Tim Southee, Ewen Thompson

Cricket Schedule by Hary Patel

Cricket Result : , , , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

 