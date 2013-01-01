India Tour of New Zealand Schedule 2009
India Tour of New Zealand Schedule
India tour of New Zealand, 2009 will start with Twenty20 match on 25 February at AMI Stadium, Christchurch. The tour schedule consists of 2 Twenty20, 4 ODI and 3 Test Matches. Following is the detailed schedule of this tour.
Twenty20 Schedule
First Twenty20: New Zealand won by 7 wickets
Second Twenty20: New Zealand by 5 wickets
ODI Schedule
First ODI: India won by 53 runs (D/L method)
Second ODI: No result
Third ODI: India won by 58 runs
Fourth ODI: India won by 84 runs (D/L method)
Fifth ODI: New Zealand won by 8 wickets
Test Matches Schedule
First Test: India won by 10 wickets
Second Test: Match Drawn
Third Test: Match Drawn
Cricket Team- India Tour of New Zealand 2009
India Cricket Team- Twenty20
MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik
Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh, Ishant Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Praveen Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, Irfan Pathan
India Cricket Team- ODI
MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik
Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh, Ishant Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Praveen Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, Irfan Pathan
India Cricket Team- Test Matches
MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Yuvraj Singh, VVS Laxman, M Vijay, Dinesh Karthik
Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Munaf Patel, Lakshmipathy Balaji, Dhawal Kulkarni
New Zealand Cricket Team- Twenty20
Daniel Vettori, Brendon McCullum, Jesse Ryder, Ross Taylor, Jacob Oram, Neil Broom, Ian Butler, Martin Guptill
Grant Elliott, Iain O'Brien, Nathan McCullum, Tim Southee, Ewen Thompson
