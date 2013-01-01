Google

Australia V South Africa- Cricket Schedule 2009 Series

Australia v South Africa Cricket Schedule 2009

Australia are on tour of South Africa from February 2009 to April 2009. In this bi- national tour, Australia and South Africa will play 3 test matches, two twenty20 internationals and five odi matches. The international matches of this tour will start with the first test match on 26th of February at New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Following is the detailed schedule of Australia versus South Africa Cricket series 2009.

Test Match Cricket Schedule 2009

First Test: Australia won by 162 runs
26/2 to 2/3- at New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Australia Score:
466/10: MJ North 117, MG Johnson 96*, DW Steyn 4/113
207/10: PJ Hughes 75, JH Kallis 3/22, M Ntini 3/52
South Africa Score:
220/10: AB de Villiers 104*, MG Johnson 4/25, PM Siddle 3/76
291/10: GC Smith 69, HM Amla 57, MG Johnson 4/112, PM Siddle 3/46

Second Test: Australia won by 175 runs
Played from 6/3 to 10/3 at Kingsmead, Durban
Australia Score:
352/10 PJ Hughes 115, Katich 108, Steyn 83/3, Kallis 49/2
331/5(D) PJ Hughes 160, Ponting 81, Kallis 21/1
South Africa Score:
138/9 Duminy 73*, McDonald 25/3, Johnson 37/3
370/9 Kallis 93, de Villiers 84, Katich 45/3, Siddle 61/3

Third Test:South Africa won by an innings and 20 runs
Played on 19/3 to 23/3 at Newlands, Cape Town
Australia Score:
209/10 Katich 55, Haddin 42, Johnson 35, Steyn 56/4, Harris 34/3
422/10 Johnson 123*, McDonald 68, Katich 54, Harris 127/6, Steyn 96/3
South Africa Score:
651/10 de Villiers 163, Prince 150, Kallis 102, Johnson 148/4, Katich 9/2

Twenty20 Cricket Schedule 2009

First Twenty20: South Africa won by 4 wickets
Played on 27/3 at New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Australia 166/7(20) South Africa 168/6 (19.2)

Second Twenty20: South Africa won by 17 runs
Played on 29/3 at SuperSport Park, Centurion
South Africa 156/5(20) Australia 139/8(20)

Australia V South Africa ODI Schedule

First ODI: Australia won by 141 runs
Played on 3/4/2009 at Kingsmead, Durban
Australia 286/7 (M Hussey 83*, Haddin 53, Hopes 38, Steyn 45/2)
South Africa 145/10 (Smith 52, Gibbs 33, Hauritz 29/4, Hopes 24/2)

Second ODI: South Africa won by 7 wickets
Played on 5/4 at SuperSport Park, Centurion
Australia 131/10(40.2) (Ferguson 50, Johnson 30, Parnell 25/4, Steyn 27/4)
South Africa 132/3(26.2) (Smith 40, de Villiers 36*, Johnson 47/2)

Third ODI: South Africa won by 25 runs
Played on 9/4/2009 at Newlands, Cape Town
South Africa 289/6 (de Villiers 80, Kallis 70, Johnson 34/4)
Australia 264/7 (Ferguson 63, Hopes 63*, RE van der Merwe 37/3)

Fourth ODI: RSA won by 61 runs
Played on 13/4/2009 at St George's Park, Port Elizabeth
South Africa 317/6 (Gibbs 110, de Villiers 84, Harwood 57/2)
Australia 256/10 (Haddin 78, Ponting 53, Clarke 50, Steyn 44/4, van der Merwe 46/3)

Fifth ODI: Australia won by 47 runs
Played on 17/4/1009 at New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Australia 303/7 (Clarke 66, Haddin 62, M Hussey 49*, Duminy 48/3)
South Africa 256/10 (Gibbs 82, Kallis 64, de Villiers 38, Johnson 58/3, Hauritz 34/2)

Cricket Teams- Australia V South Africa 2009 Series

Australia Cricket Team
Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke, Simon Katich, Michael Hussey, Doug Bollinger, Brad Haddin, Nathan Hauritz, Ben Hilfenhaus, Phillip Hughes, Mitchell Johnson, Andrew McDonald, Bryce McGain, Marcus North, Peter Siddle

South Africa Cricket Team for first 2 Tests
Graeme Smith, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Jean-Paul Duminy, Jacques Kallis, Mark Boucher, Neil McKenzie, Dale Steyn, Paul Harris, Morne Morkel, Makhaya Ntini, Lonwabo Tsotsobe

