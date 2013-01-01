Australia V South Africa- Cricket Schedule 2009 Series
Australia v South Africa Cricket Schedule 2009
Australia are on tour of South Africa from February 2009 to April 2009. In this bi- national tour, Australia and South Africa will play 3 test matches, two twenty20 internationals and five odi matches. The international matches of this tour will start with the first test match on 26th of February at New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Following is the detailed schedule of Australia versus South Africa Cricket series 2009.
|
Test Match Cricket Schedule 2009
First Test: Australia won by 162 runs
Second Test: Australia won by 175 runs
Third Test:South Africa won by an innings and 20 runs
Twenty20 Cricket Schedule 2009
First Twenty20: South Africa won by 4 wickets
Second Twenty20: South Africa won by 17 runs
Australia V South Africa ODI Schedule
First ODI: Australia won by 141 runs
Second ODI: South Africa won by 7 wickets
Third ODI: South Africa won by 25 runs
Fourth ODI: RSA won by 61 runs
Fifth ODI: Australia won by 47 runs
Cricket Teams- Australia V South Africa 2009 Series
Australia Cricket Team
Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke, Simon Katich, Michael Hussey, Doug Bollinger, Brad Haddin, Nathan Hauritz, Ben Hilfenhaus, Phillip Hughes, Mitchell Johnson, Andrew McDonald, Bryce McGain, Marcus North, Peter Siddle
South Africa Cricket Team for first 2 Tests
Graeme Smith, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Jean-Paul Duminy, Jacques Kallis, Mark Boucher, Neil McKenzie, Dale Steyn, Paul Harris, Morne Morkel, Makhaya Ntini, Lonwabo Tsotsobe
