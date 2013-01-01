England Tour Of India Cricket Schedule 2008 Series
England V India Detailed Cricket Schedule 2008 Series
England cricket team is on tour to India to play seven one day internationals and two test matches. This Cricket tour spans about two months November-December 2008. The tour scheduled just after India completed four test matches series against Australia. India won this series against Australia by 2-0. In this series England will play 7 ODI's, the first ODI starts from 14th November, 2008. And first of the two test matches will start from 11the December 2008. Following is the England V India Detailed Cricket Schedule 2008 Series.
|England V India ODI Cricket Schedule 2008
|Date Time
|Location
|Results
|First ODI 14 November
09:00 local, 03:30 GMT
|Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Ground, Rajkot
India 387/5 (Yuvraj 138*, Sehwag 85, Harmison 75/2)
England 229/10 (Pietersen 63, Bopara 54*, Z Khan 26/3)
|India by 158 runs
|Second ODI 17 November
09:00 local, 03:30 GMT
|Maharani Usharaje Trust Cricket Ground, Indore
India 292/9 (Yuvraj 118, Gambhir 70, Broad 55/4)
England 238/10 (Shah 58, Flintoff 43, Yuvraj 28/4)
|Ind by 54 runs
|Third ODI 20 November
09:00 local, 03:30 GMT
|Green Park, Kanpur
England 240/10(49) (Bopara 60, Bell 46, Harbhajan 3-31)
India 198/5(40) (Sehwag 68, Yuvraj 38, Flintoff 3-31)
|India 16 runs (D/L method)
|Fourth ODI 23 November
14:00 local, 08:30 GMT
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
India 166/4(22) (Sehwag 69, Gambhir 40, Swann 21/2)
England 178/8(22) (Shah 72, Flintoff 41, Z Khan 20/2)
|India 19 runs (D/L method)
|Fifth ODI 26 November
14:00 local, 08:30 GMT
|Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
England 270/4 (Pietersen 111*, Shah 66*, Z Khan 60/2)
India 273/4 (Sehwag 91, Raina 53*, Harmison 50/1)
|India by 6 wickets
|Sixth ODI 29 November
09:00 local, 03:30 GMT
|Nehru Stadium, Guwahati
|Canceled
|7th ODI 2 December
14:00 local, 08:30 GMT
|Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
|Canceled
|England V India Test Cricket Schedule 2008
|First Test 11-15 Dec.
09:30 local, 04:00 GMT
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai
England 316 (Strauss 123, Prior 53*, Harbhajan 96/3)
India 241 (Dhoni 53, Harbhajan 40*, Flintoff 49/3)
England 311/9d (Strauss 108, Collingwood 108, Z Khan 40/3)
India 387/4 (Tendulkar 103*, Yuvraj 85*, Sehwag 83(68) )
|India by 6 wickets
|Second Test 19-23 Dec.
09:30 local, 04:00 GMT
|Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh
India 453 (Gambhir 179, Dravid 136, Flintoff 54/3)
England 302 (Pietersen 144, Flintoff 62, Harbhajan 68/4)
India 251/7d (Gambhir 97, Yuvraj 86, Panesar 44/1 )
England 64/1 (Bell 24*, Strauss 21*)
|DRAW
Player of the series Zaheer Khan
England V India 2008 Series Cricket Teams
England Cricket Team for ODI's
Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Alastair Cook, Paul Collingwood, Owais Shah, Andrew Flintoff, Luke Wright, James Anderson, Ravi Bopara, Stuart Broad, Steve Harmison, Samit Patel, Tim Ambrose, Matt Prior, Ryan Sidebottom, Graeme Swann
India Cricket Team for ODI's
- First 3 ODI's: MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Murali Vijay, Virat Kohli, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, Yusuf Pathan, Ishant Sharma, RP Singh
- ODI 4 and 5: Two changes Irfan Pathan and Sachin Tendulkar in for RP Singh and Murali Vijay.
No comments:
Post a Comment