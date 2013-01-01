Australia V New Zealand Cricket Schedule 2008-2009 Series
New Zealand cricket team is on tour of Australia from November 2008 to February 2009. Here they will play two test matches, 5 ODIs and a twenty20 International match. Following is the detailed Cricket Schedule of this 2008-2009 Series.
|Australia v New Zealand Test Cricket Schedule 2008-2009
|Date Time
|Location
|Results
|First Test 20-24 Nov.
10:00 local, 00:00 GMT
|Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane
Australia I: 214/10 (Clarke 98, Hussey 35, Southee 63/4)
New Zealand I: 156/10 (Taylor 40, Flynn 39*, Johnson 30/4)
Australia II: 214/10 (Katich 131*, Johnson 31, Martin 69/3)
New Zealand II: 177/10 (Taylor 75, Flynn 29*, Johnson 39/5)
|Australia 149 runs
|Second Test 28-02 Dec.
10:30 local, 00:00 GMT
|Adelaide Oval
New Zealand 270 and 203, Australia 535
|Australia by an innings and 62 runs
MOM: BJ Haddin
|Australia v New Zealand ODI Cricket Schedule 2008-2009
|First ODI 1 Feb.
13:30 local, 04:30 GMT
|Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth
Australia 181(48.4), New Zealand 182/8(50)
|New Zealand by 2 wickets
MOM: KD Mills
|Second ODI 6 Feb.
14:15 local, 03:15 GMT
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
Australia 225/5(50), New Zealand 226/4(48.5)
|New Zealand by 6 wickets
MOM: MJ Clarke
|Third ODI 8 Feb.
14:15 local, 03:15 GMT
|Sydney Cricket Ground
|Fourth ODI 10 Feb.
13:45 local, 03:15 GMT
|Adelaide Oval
|Fifth ODI 13 Feb.
13:15 local, 03:15 GMT
|Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane
|Australia v New Zealand Twenty20 International Schedule 2008-2009
|Only Twenty20 15 Feb.
19:35 local, 08:35 GMT
|Sydney Cricket Ground
